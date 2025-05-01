Ken Barlow says to expect showery weather today

Good Thursday morning!

There will be some scattered rain showers this morning, but most of the showers and possible thunderstorms will occur this afternoon.

Friday will be a rather raw and cool day with a lot of clouds and even a few lingering showers. Friday night the skies will slowly clear…just in time for the weekend.

The weekend looks great right now.

Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures rising to near 70 degrees on Saturday and then jumping well into the 70’s on Sunday!

By Monday, we will get closer to 80-degrees.

Have a great day!

Ken