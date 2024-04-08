Ken Barlow says to expect more showers today and then a warm weekend

Good Monday morning!

We saw a good soaking on Sunday with as much as 1.5” to 4” of rain falling across the Twin Cities. Lower amounts of rain were found south of the metro and most places near Albert Lea and over toward Mankato saw around ½”.

Today will not be as wet as it was on Sunday, but there will still be showers early this morning and another round moving in later today and this evening.

Partial sunshine returns on Tuesday and temperatures will jump into the 50’s, on the way to 60 on Wednesday.

The warmest weather of the year will then move into the state just in time for the weekend. We can expect temperatures in the 70’s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great day!

Ken