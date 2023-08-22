Ken Barlow says to expect dangerous heat today and Wednesday

Good Tuesday morning!

* EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FROM 11AM TODAY THROUGH 10 PM WEDNESDAY *

Heat will be the big story for the next few days.

The hottest and most uncomfortable days will be today and Wednesday.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from Tuesday at 11AM through Wednesday at 10PM.

Temperatures will rise to the upper 90’s both days before a slight “cool” down on Thursday.

When we add high dew points in the 60’s and lower 70’s to the hot temperatures, the air will feel like 100 to 110, or even higher, each afternoon from Tuesday and Wednesday.

Refreshing air will blow into town just in time for the first weekend of the State Fair!

Have a great day!

Ken