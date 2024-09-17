Ken Barlow says to expect another July-like day

Good Tuesday morning!

Get ready for another warm and humid day today.

Temperatures across the area reached into the upper 80’s on Monday.

Most of the state will feel the same temperatures this afternoon.

The warm air will last through the week and then big changes are coming this weekend as fall arrives on Sunday.

Eighties and some scattered thunderstorms and showers will be with us on Thursday (some severe storms possible…stay tuned).

The last Friday of summer will be a nice one as sunshine returns.

The weekend will be much cooler with scattered showers at times.

Temperatures will be in the 70’s on Saturday, dropping into the 60’s for Sunday.

Have a great day!

Ken