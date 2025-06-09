Ken Barlow says to expect a windy and cool day with a thunderstorm possible

Good Monday morning!

Roads are wet in many areas of the state this morning as scattered rain showers push on through.

Today will be a windy and cool day with the morning remaining a bit unsettled with those scattered showers.

This afternoon will be drier with sunny breaks returning to the area. There will be the chance of a pop-up/isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.

The thunderstorm chance will linger into the first part of the evening before clearing skies overnight.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures will return on Tuesday before more showers and thunderstorms develop later this week.

Have a great day!

Ken