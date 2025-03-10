Ken Barlow says to expect a record high today

Good Monday morning,

After a beautiful weekend of weather, things will warm up even more today.

Temperatures for the first time since October will approach 70-degrees today—this would be a record.

The current record high for today is 66-degrees set back in 2015.

Tuesday will be much cooler after reaching 70-degrees today.

The mild weather returns Wednesday and warms up to near 70-degrees again by Friday.

Rain will likely develop by Friday afternoon, but the rest of the week looks dry.

Have a great day!

Ken