Ken Barlow says to expect a record high today
Good Monday morning,
After a beautiful weekend of weather, things will warm up even more today.
Temperatures for the first time since October will approach 70-degrees today—this would be a record.
The current record high for today is 66-degrees set back in 2015.
Tuesday will be much cooler after reaching 70-degrees today.
The mild weather returns Wednesday and warms up to near 70-degrees again by Friday.
Rain will likely develop by Friday afternoon, but the rest of the week looks dry.
Have a great day!
Ken