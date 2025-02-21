Ken Barlow says to expect a mild weekend

Good Friday morning,

this afternoon temperatures will reach into the middle 20’s today for the first time in five days.

This slightly warmer weather today will be followed by an even bigger weekend warm up.

Saturday temperatures will soar to or above near 32 and shoot to 40-degrees by Sunday!

The mild weather will last into at least the first few days next week.

Some rain may fall by midweek, but no major storms are expected through next Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!

Ken