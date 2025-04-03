Ken Barlow says to expect a cloudy and cool Thursday today

Good Thursday morning!

Other than a few early flurries, today will be a much drier day for the Twin Cities and the rest of Southern MN.

Snow is tapering off over for parts of Central, Northern and Western MN. These areas picked up anywhere from 4” to 10” of snow late yesterday and overnight last night.

The weather for the Twins Home Opener today is rather predictable for this time of the year. A lot of clouds, a chilly west to northwesterly breeze and temperatures in the lower to middle 40’s…but no rain and NO snow this afternoon.

The weather will stay quiet on Friday and into the weekend with no major storms over the next seven days.

Have a great day!

Ken