Ken Barlow says to enjoy the mild day today–changes are on the way.

A Forecast First Alert (FFA) has been issued for very early Wednesday morning through midday Wednesday. Rain on Tuesday will change to snow overnight Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

Good Monday morning,

A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR OVERNIGHT TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY JUST SOUTH OF THE TWIN CITIES, THIS DOES INCLUDE DAKOTA COUNTY. 3″ TO 6″+ OF SNOW WITH BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW LIKELY, CREATING VERY LOW VISIBILITY AT TIMES.

In the meantime, a partly to mostly sunny and mild day is on the way today with temperatures rising into the 50’s this afternoon.

Light rain will develop late tonight and last through the day on Tuesday.

The rain will mix with and then changeover to snow on Tuesday night and last into midday on Wednesday. (Read above).

Quiet weather returns Wednesday afternoon thru the weekend with temperatures warming into the 50’s by later in the weekend.

Ken