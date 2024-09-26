Ken Barlow says this warm weather will last through the weekend

Good Thursday morning!

Today will be another mostly sunny and an even warmer day than we’ve seen so far this week.

After reaching 80-degrees on Wednesday, temperatures will rise into lower 80’s this afternoon under sunny skies.

Warm temperatures accompanied by plenty of sunshine head our way on Friday as well as afternoon temperatures rise to the lower 80s.

Mostly dry and warm weather will last into the weekend as well before a cooling early next week.

Have a great day!

Ken