Ken Barlow says the weekend will be sunny and getting hot

Good Friday morning,

Today we will see the beginning of the weekend warmup as temperatures reach the middle 80’s.

The only rain in the forecast for the next few days is the very small chance of a passing shower or thundershower late today or this evening. Most of us will not see rain.

That big warm up with sunshine return this weekend, just in time for the Fishing Opener AND especially Mother’s Day!

Temperatures over the weekend will range from the upper 70’s to near 80 on Saturday to the upper 80’s to near 90 on Mother’s Day.

Windy weather is also expected to develop on Sunday.

Have a great weekend!

Ken