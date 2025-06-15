Ken Barlow says the weather will be slightly better on this Father’s Day

Good Sunday morning!

This Father’s Day will be a bit better than it was on Saturday. This morning, we have areas of fog which will thin out later this morning and there will be some sun and warmer temperatures today.

An isolated shower is possible today, but most of the day will be dry.

The thunderstorm chance comes back overnight tonight and again on Monday afternoon and evening.

On Monday afternoon and evening, a Forecast First Alert is in effect for possible severe thunderstorms.

High winds, hail and even an isolated tornado are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Stay tuned!

Have a great Father’s Day!

Ken