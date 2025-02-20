Ken Barlow says the warming slowly begins today

Good Thursday morning,

Wind chill temperatures are still cold out there, just not as bad as they’ve been. The morning wind chills will run near -15 at times through 9am.

The temperature will rise into the teens (ABOVE ZERO!) this afternoon and then reach toward 20-degrees on Friday.

This very cold weather will be followed by a big weekend warm up.

Saturday temperatures will soar to or above near 32 and shoot to 40-degrees by Sunday!

The mild weather will last into at least the first few days next week.

No major storms are expected through next Wednesday.

Have a great day!

Ken