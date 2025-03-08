Ken Barlow says the warm up will continue

Good Saturday morning,

Today will be another quiet weather day with sunshine returning after some morning clouds. This afternoon temperatures will rise into the upper 40’s.

The nice weather will last right through Sunday with the warming trend continuing.

In fact, this stretch of dry and increasingly milder weather will continue Monday.

Tuesday will be a bit cooler after reaching 60-degrees on Monday.

No snowstorms are in sight. No Arctic air in sight.

Have a great weekend!

Ken