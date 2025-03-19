Ken Barlow says the Twin Cities will miss most of the snow today

Good Wednesday morning!

*ALTHOUGH THE STORM HAS SLIPPED SOUTH AND THE TWIN CITIES WILL JUST SEE OCCASIONAL LIGHT SNOW AT TIMES, PARTS OF SOUTHERN MN ARE STILL UNDER A BLIZZARD WARNING*

The Twin Cities will see just a few snow showers today and no accumulation as the storm has slipped south of the metro. Winds will gust close to 40

However, one hour away…in Owatonna, there will be blizzard conditions late this morning and this afternoon with heavy snow at times and strong winds bringing the visibility down to zero at times.

Rochester is also under a blizzard warning until 10 pm today.

Meantime, Scott and Dakota counties may see an inch or two of snow, but not the Twin Cities.

Sunshine returns on Thursday.

Have a great day!

Ken