Ken Barlow says the storm will end later today

Good Wednesday morning,

A FORECAST FIRST ALERT (FFA) REMAINS IN EFFECT TODAY FOR ANOTHER 1” TO 3” OF SNOW BY NOON AND BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW THROUGH THE DAY.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect until 3 pm today.

We can expect an additional 1” to 3” of snow between 7am and noon. The blowing and drifting snow will last all day and only slowly improve later this afternoon and evening.

The sun will break out this afternoon and temperatures will rise back to near 32.

A stretch of mostly dry and increasingly milder weather is on the way beginning Thursday and by Sunday, temperatures will be near 50-degrees!

Have a great day!

Ken