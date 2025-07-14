Ken Barlow says the smoke will go away, but it will be hot today

Good Monday morning

A Forecast First Alert is in effect, only until 9am today. The smoky skies have cleared in many parts of the metro but continues to be an issue in some areas.

The thickest smoke is possible today from Brainerd and areas to the north. An Air Quality Alert across Northern MN will expire at 6 pm.

Wisconsin also has some lingering smoke, but things will get better in those areas later this morning as well. The Air Quality Alert will expire here at 9 am today.

There is no Air Quality Alert for the Twin Cities and a large part of Central and Southern MN.

Hot, humid and sunny weather will take over for the rest of the day with temperatures reaching 90-degrees this afternoon.

Tuesday we will see more hot and humid weather, but this time late day and evening thunderstorms are possible. While no widespread severe weather is expected right now, there is the risk of an isolated severe storm on Tuesday.

Much cooler and showery weather is on the way for Wednesday.

Have a great day!

Ken