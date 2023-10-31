Ken Barlow says the heaviest snow is done

Good Tuesday morning!

Many of us are waking up early on this Tuesday morning with a fresh coating of snow.

The accumulating snow is just about over, with the exception of another dusting as a few snow showers meander through the area early this morning.

Total snow amounts will range from just a dusting to up to one inch of snow.

Isolated 2” amounts were estimated in a few areas of the metro.

Today is the first time this fall that the roads are tricky for morning commute.

So take it slow.

Gusty winds may blow the snow around a bit.

Good news for the kids for trick-or-treating on Halloween evening.

Skies will clear after 10am on today and skies will stay sunny for the balance of the day. The strong winds will subside after lunch.

The kids will need their big coats as they head out this evening.

Temperatures in the upper 20’s and wind chills in the upper teens and lower 20’s with be with us from 5pm thru 8pm.

Happy Halloween!

Ken