Ken Barlow says the heat is gone

Good Tuesday morning!

Most of the severe weather of last night is long gone, but a few showers and thunderstorms will still cause strong winds and heavy rain as a line pushes through the Twin Cities between 5 am and 8 am.

Afternoon sunny breaks are possible with another only isolated shower possible, but most of the day after this morning will be mainly dry.

Today will be much cooler than yesterday’s 92-degrees with heat index values over 100-degrees.

After a nice day on Wednesday, more thunderstorms are likely on Thursday before clearing sets in just in time for the holiday weekend!

Have a great day!

Ken