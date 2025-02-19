Ken Barlow says the end of the cold is near

Good Wednesday morning,

A Forecast First Alert is in effect today through 9 am for the very cold wind chills.

Wind chills at times will drop to -25 to -30 at times this morning.

The wind chill will slowly improve this afternoon but remain between -10 and -15.

The weather stays cold, just not as cold for the rest of the work week followed by a big weekend warm up.

Saturday temperatures will soar to near 32 and shoot to near 40-degrees by Sunday!

The mild weather will last into at least the first few days next week.

Have a great day!

Ken