Ken Barlow says the end of the cold is near
Good Wednesday morning,
A Forecast First Alert is in effect today through 9 am for the very cold wind chills.
Wind chills at times will drop to -25 to -30 at times this morning.
The wind chill will slowly improve this afternoon but remain between -10 and -15.
The weather stays cold, just not as cold for the rest of the work week followed by a big weekend warm up.
Saturday temperatures will soar to near 32 and shoot to near 40-degrees by Sunday!
The mild weather will last into at least the first few days next week.
Have a great day!
Ken