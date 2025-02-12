Ken Barlow says the cold will continue with a few chances of snow

Good Wednesday morning,

It’s cold again today.

The cold weather will dominate the weather headlines right into next week, with a few exceptions. Friday afternoon temperatures will rise into the 20’s and then teens on Saturday.

Very cold wind chills on Thursday morning (-25 to -30 thru 9am) mean a FORECAST FIRST ALERT is in effect for early Thursday morning thru late morning due to the dangerously cold wind chill values.

We do have the chance for some light snow today and again on Friday and Friday night.

As far as accumulations are concerned, chances are very low for any real accumulations on Wednesday and only a dusting is expected across most of the metro. South of the Twin Cities up to ½” may fall and along I-90, a few inches of snow is possible.

On Friday, we have a better chance of seeing something along the lines of 1” to 3”.

Stay tuned, we are still days away from the snow and things may change. At this point, no major storm is in the forecast.

It’s back to cold and dry for Sunday and most of next week with temperatures dropping below zero at night and mainly single numbers for afternoon maximum temperatures.

Have a great day!

Ken