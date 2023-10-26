Ken Barlow says that the coldest air of the fall is on our doorstep

Good Thursday morning!

Expect one last warm day today with occasional showers and thunderstorms (not severe storms) and then a major weather pattern change is ahead.

The big change will come along late tonight.

A strong north and northwesterly wind will blow the coldest air of the fall into the state by very early Friday.

Afternoon temperatures will not make it out of the 40s on Friday and they will not warm up all weekend.

In fact, afternoon temperatures will only rise into the middle to upper 30’s each day this weekend.

This weekend we will also see some scattered snow showers on Saturday, this will include the Twin Cities metro area.

Sunday it will be cold and partly sunny.

The cold weather will last into early next week, including Halloween.

Have a great day!

Ken