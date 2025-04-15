Ken Barlow says sunshine will return today

Good Tuesday morning!

The weather today will improve compared to Monday with partial to mostly sunny skies returning to the area. We can also expect a breezy day today, but it will not be as windy as Monday was. Temperatures today will remain in the 50’s.

More sunshine returns with warmer temperatures on Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the 60’s with less wind.

Thursday a few showers or thunderstorms are likely along with warmer temperatures will rise well into the 60’s.

The early outlook for Easter weekend looks good with quiet weather expected to return.

Have a great day!

Ken