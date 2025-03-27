Ken Barlow says sunshine returns today

Good Thursday morning!

Today we will see sunshine develop with mild weather. Afternoon temperatures will be rising to near 60-degrees.

A few rain showers or even a thunderstorm are possible again later tonight, but nothing heavy is expected at this time.

There will be more rain showers moving into the area by later Friday into Saturday. A thunderstorm will also be possible.

Showery weather will last into Saturday night with a mix of rain and snow likely changing over to all snow.

Occasional snow is possible on Sunday morning before tapering later in the day.

Light slushy accumulation is possible by Sunday morning.

Have a great day!

Ken