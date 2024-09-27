Ken Barlow says summer will last through the weekend

Good Friday morning!

Today will be another mostly sunny and warm day again here in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

After reaching the 80’s again on Thursday, temperatures will rise into middle 80’s this afternoon under sunny skies.

Warm temperatures accompanied by plenty of sunshine head our way this weekend well as afternoon temperatures rise to the lower to middle 80s.

Cooler air will move into the state just in time for the first of October next Tuesday.

Have a great weekend!

Ken