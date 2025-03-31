Ken Barlow says some April Fools’ day snow is on the way

Good Monday morning!

After a coating of snow in many areas late Sunday, skies will be mostly sunny today to start the work week.

The sun will only stick around for today as increasing clouds and even some accumulating snows are in the forecast for Tuesday.

Snow will likely arrive in the metro during Tuesday afternoon and continue into the evening, before changing to a mix of snow and rain overnight into Wednesday.

During the time that the snow falls, up to 2” to 4” will likely accumulate across the metro. The lower amounts will be on the south side of the metro area.

Parts of Central and Western MN will likely end up with 6” or more of snowfall by the time their snow winds down on Wednesday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for those parts of the state.

Wednesday the snow in the metro will have changed over to rain before tapering later in the day.

Sunshine does return on Thursday.

Have a great day!

Ken