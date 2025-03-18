Ken Barlow says snow is on the way

Good Tuesday morning!

Today will be another quiet weather day before things begin to change after midnight tonight.

A Forecast First Alert is in effect for Wednesday for snow which is likely to fall with several inches likely around the Twin Cities and more as you head south. Lower snowfall totals are expected to the north and west of the Twin Cities.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Dakota and Scott Counties and points south. Expect the snow to fall the heaviest over Southern MN. White-out conditions are likely at times. Six inches or more of snow is possible there by late in the day Wednesday.

We are watching this system closely and any shift in the current path will make a huge difference between the heavy snow and the lighter snow on the northern edge of the storm.

Have a great day!

Ken