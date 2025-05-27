Ken Barlow says showery weather has returned

Good Tuesday morning!

After a beautiful holiday weekend, the rain has returned just in time for back to work and school today.

Occasional showers will be possible through the day with an isolated thunderstorm (not severe) possible later this afternoon and early this evening.

The shower chance will linger into Wednesday before clearing and much warmer weather arrives later in the week.

By the weekend, temperatures will rise into the 80’s once again as another round of summery weather moves our way.

Have a great day!

Ken