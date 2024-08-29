Ken Barlow says severe weather is possible again today and tonight

Good Thursday morning!

After a quiet morning with developing sun after morning clouds, more thunderstorms are likely this afternoon… before clearing sets in just in time for the holiday weekend!

A Forecast First Alert for possible severe thunderstorms is in effect for this afternoon and evening.

After the potentially nasty weather moves out on later tonight, clearing and less humid weather is going to move into the state just in time for Friday and the entire holiday weekend!

Have a great day!

Ken