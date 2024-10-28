Ken Barlow says record warmth is possible

Good Monday morning!

Temperatures warmed on Sunday into the 60’s and we will see even warmer weather for the next few days.

Today will be a windy and warm day with afternoon temperatures in the 70’s, the record high temperature today is 75 set in 1948 and 78 set in 1922 for Tuesday.

Both records are in jeopardy.

Expect 70’s both today and tomorrow.

Wednesday will be a day of change. Showers and tumbling temperatures are both in the forecast.

Halloween looks dry in the afternoon and evening with temperatures in the 40s to near 50-degrees.

Have a great day.

Ken