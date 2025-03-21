Ken Barlow says rain and a bit of snow is on the way

Good Friday morning!

Today will be a changeable day across the state.

A cold front will move through the area at midday bringing the possibility of a few showers. As the front moves through it will become windy as well.

The afternoon high temperature will happen at midday, after which a colder patch of air takes over tonight.

The weekend gets a bit complicated.

Right now, Saturday looks like the best day of the weekend with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. It will be windy starting Saturday afternoon through the rest of the weekend.

A mix of rain and snow will likely develop Saturday night before changing over to all r ain. A mix of rain and snow will then redevelop later Sunday and change to all snow on Sunday evening.

While there could be a coating of snow by Sunday night, no major accumulations are expected right now.

Have a great weekend!

Ken