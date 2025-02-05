Ken Barlow says more snow is on the way

The timing of the snow will make for a slower than normal evening commute. Right now, accumulations should be light with up to 1" possible by this evening, and another inch possible thru midnight.

Good Wednesday morning,

Another round of ill-timed light snow is on the way later this afternoon and tonight.

Right now, accumulations should be light with up to 1” possible by this evening, and another inch possible thru midnight

The timing of the snow will make for a slower than normal evening commute.

After a windy and dry day on Thursday we can expect another shot of snow late Friday night and Saturday.

This storm has more potential than the rest of the snowstorms we’ve seen recently. Several inches of snow are likely during from late Friday night through Saturday.

Colder temperatures are coming, but nothing exceptional for this time of the year.

Have a great day!

Ken