Ken Barlow says it’s going to be a very windy day today

Good Thursday morning!

The drier weather which moved into the state on late last night will stay with us today.

Although there could be an isolated sprinkle this afternoon, most of the area will stay dry all day long.

The wind will howl today from the northwest and possibly gust up 40-45 mph this afternoon.

Get ready for a wonderful stretch of weather beginning Friday and lasting right through the weekend, and into early next week.

Have a great day!

Ken