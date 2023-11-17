Ken Barlow says it will be chilly today, but warmer for the weekend

Good Friday morning!

Today we will see sunshine, but temperatures will only reach the lower to middle 40’s. These temperatures are cooler than they’ve been, but they are only returning to normal November levels.

However, the milder than normal weather pattern and sunshine will return for the upcoming weekend!

A bigger cooling is on the way next week, as the coldest weather of the fall moves into the state.

Good news for travelers next week. No major weather disruptions are expected.

Wednesday and Thanksgiving (Black Friday too) will all be dry, just on the cold side with temperatures in the 20’s each afternoon with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Have a great weekend!

Ken