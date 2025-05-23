Ken Barlow says it will be a pleasant holiday weekend

Good Friday morning!

It’s Memorial Day Weekend and it will be rain-free for most of the state.

After a sunny start this morning, partial sunshine will return to the area this afternoon.

Just like on Thursday, temperatures today will slowly warm into the 60’s.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s starting Saturday and last through the upcoming holiday weekend. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies as well.

Most of the weekend will be rain-free with the only slight chance of an isolated shower up north late Saturday afternoon or evening.

Have a great holiday weekend!

Ken