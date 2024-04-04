Ken Barlow says, it will be a better day today for the Twins home opener

Good Thursday morning!

Just in time for the Twins home opener today, the winds will die down just a bit and temperatures will recover into the 40’s to around 50-degrees by game time (3:10 pm first pitch).

Skies may be cloudy for a while near midday today, but skies should slowly clear. The winds will still be up a bit, but not nearly as bad as yesterday. Gusts today will be near 20 mph and not 45 mph, like they were on Wednesday.

We can then expect 60-degrees or warmer weather to take over on Friday into the Saturday.

Showers are expected on Sunday and clouds and showers may block the eclipse from most Minnesotans on Monday.

Stay tuned!

Have a great day!

Ken