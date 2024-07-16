Ken Barlow says ‘goodbye’ to the heat and humidity

Good Tuesday morning!

This will arguably be the best weather week of the entire summer so far.

After the humidity and warmth, along with thunderstorms have left the area…the air has become refreshingly cooler and less humid overnight.

The wonderful weather will last all week long with today and tomorrow seeing temperatures remaining in the 70’s.

A small chance of a sprinkle is in the forecast for this afternoon, but most of the day will be dry.

Some warmer weather, but not humid weather, returns by the end of the week and the weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken