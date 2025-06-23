Ken Barlow says goodbye to the heat and humidity…for now

GOOD MORNING!

The heat and oppressive humidity we had over the weekend is just about out of the state with much less humid weather moving in this morning.

It is still very warm out there this morning, but the humidity has already improved. The humidity will continue to drop during the day today and after a few morning showers or thunderstorms, skies will turn partly to mostly sunny.

More sunshine and low humidity head our way on Tuesday before more showers and thunderstorms along with muggy air move into the state for Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great day!

Ken