Ken Barlow says get ready for summer this weekend

Good Thursday morning!

Spotty lingering showers will roam about today, but just like the past few days, no steady rain is expected.

In fact, there will be a few sunny breaks at times today. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s today, which is warmer than the past few days.

Friday will be even warmer as summer heads back to town just in time for the upcoming weekend. Some smoke from wildfires in Canada may make the sun a bit hazy at times tomorrrow afternoon.

By this weekend, temperatures will really warm up as afternoon temps jump well into the 80’s…especially on Sunday.

Hot and humid weather on Monday will lead to scattered thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Have a great day!

Ken