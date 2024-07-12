Ken Barlow says find a cool spot for the weekend!

Good Friday morning!

*FORECAST FIRST ALERT FOR SATURDAY AND SUNDAY. HOT TEMPERATURES AND POSSIBLE SEVERE STORMS IN THE FORECAST*

Today will be a very warm to hot, depending on your tolerance, as temepratures reach the upper 80’s.

Humidity today will not be too bad yet and there will be a nice breeze.

We will then see higher humidity and 90-degree temperatures for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be mainly sunny, but with the heat and humidity in the forecast, an isolated thunderstorm will be possible.

The temperature will rise to 90 or so and the heat index values will rise as well.

Expect the heat index to reach the 90’s to near 100 over the weekend and again on Monday.

It’s been 287 days since we last hit 90-degees.

Our first 90-degree temperature of the year is on the way for the weekend.

Cooler, refreshing weather is ahead for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!

Ken