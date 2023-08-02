Ken Barlow says expect a pair of 90’s today and Thursday

Good Wednesday morning!

August began Tuesday with slightly warmer weather as our afternoon temperatures rose well into the 80’s.

Humidity levels will slowly rise even more today and it will become uncomfortable for nearly everyone by later this afternoon.

An isolated thunderstorm may pop in a few spots after 4pm up until about 8pm, but most of the area will remain dry.

In addition, ninety-degree temperatures are headed back to the Twin Cities for today and Thursday.

Less humidity and cooler weather are on the way for Friday and this weekend. Although a few showers are possible each day on Saturday and on Sunday, no washouts are in the forecast at this point.

Have a great day!

Ken