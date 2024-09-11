Ken Barlow says even warmer weather is on the way

Good Wednesday morning!

Today will be a brighter day than it was on Tuesday.

We recorded temperatures in the lower 80’s for the past two days and today will be even warmer.

The good news is that this time around the humidity will stay low and it won’t be uncomfortably warm today and tomorrow.

Very warm weather (almost hot!) will move in on Thursday, for just one day.

Afternoon temperatures will likely reach into the middle to upper 80’s tomorrow.

Sunshine will rule the rest of the week with occasional clouds at times.

The next chance of showers or thunderstorms will come on Saturday, otherwise a very quiet week of weather is on the way!

Have a great day!

Ken