Ken Barlow says enjoy the summery weather while we can

Today will be another beauty with sunshine and 70’s in the forecast.

Another warming is on the way with afternoon temperatures rising into the lower 80’s by Thursday.

The weather will also stay dry and cool for most of the weekend, which will deepen the drought in many areas.

There is only a slight chance of a rain shower each afternoon this weekend.

Much cooler is on the way Sunday and early next week as well.

Most of the area will also see our first widespread frost of the fall by Monday and/or Tuesday morning(s).

