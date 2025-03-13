Ken Barlow says big changes are ahead

Good Thursday morning,

Mild weather returns today after making a comeback yesterday. By Friday, temperatures should warm up into the 70’s.

Rain will likely develop by late Friday afternoon or evening with a thunderstorm possible as well.

The showery weather continues Saturday before rapidly falling temperatures change the rain over to snow late in the day or at night.

Minor accumulations are possible, but the heaviest snow will be far to the west and north of the metro area.

Sunday will be a sunny and colder day with gusty winds at times.

St Patrick’s Day looks nice with sunshine and temperatures recovering into the 50’s.

Have a great day!

Ken