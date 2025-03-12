Ken Barlow says another warm up begins today

Good Wednesday morning,

Mild weather returns today after a one-day absence as temperatures will warm up to near 70-degrees again by Friday.

Rain will likely develop by Friday afternoon or evening, with a thunderstorm possible, but the rest of the week leading up to Friday looks dry.

The rain continues Saturday before rapidly falling temperatures change the rain over to snow late in the day or at night.

Minor accumulations are possible, but the heaviest snow will be west and north of the metro area this time.

Sunday will be a sunny and colder day with gusty winds at times.

St Patrick’s Day looks nice with sunshine and temperatures recovering into the 50’s.

Have a great day!

Ken