Ken Barlow says, after a smoky morning, the sun will get stronger

Good Monday morning!

Smoky skies will be with us this morning and some of the smoke has made it down to the ground.

The air quality is unhealthy this morning, but this will get better after noon or so today.

Sunny skies will take over this afternoon and remain with us this afternoon.

Another sunny day is on the way for Tuesday with temperatures rising into the lower 70’s once again.

By Wednesday, the weather pattern will sour a bit with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms in the forecast for the rest of the work week.

While no washouts are expected, we can expect a few showers and/or thunder each day into Friday.

Have a great day!

Ken