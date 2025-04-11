Ken Barlow says a warmer weekend is on the way

Good Friday morning!

After a bit of fog this morning, we can expect the weather to slowly clear and become partly to mostly sunny by this afternoon. Temperatures will respond to the return of the sun by rising to near 60 degrees this afternoon.

Sunshine will return along with breezy weather on Saturday. It will be gusty out there tomorrow, but it will also warm well into the 60’s.

By later Saturday night and Sunday, we will likely see a few showers and maybe even a thundershower Sunday afternoon, but temperatures will warm into the lower 70s.

Have a great weekend!

Ken