Ken Barlow says a Forecast First Alert remains in effect for the weekend

FRIDAY JUNE 20, 2025

FORECAST FIRST ALERT FOR RECORD HEAT AND HIGH HUMIDITY THIS WEEKEND.

*BUILDING HEAT AND HIGH HUMIDITY FOR THIS UPCOMING WEEKEND HAS PROMPTED THE ISSUANCE OF AN EXTREME HEAT WARNING AND OR HEAT ADVISORY FOR MOST OF THE STATE ON SATURDAY AND ON SUNDAY. AFTERNOON TEMPERATURES WILL RANGE FROM THE LOWER TO UPPER 90’S ALONG WITH VERY HIGH DEW POINTS IN THE 70’S. THIS WILL MEAN HEAT INDEX VALUES OF OVER 105-110-DEGREES BOTH WEEKEND AFTERNOONS/EARLY EVENINGS.*

Today will be very warm with increasing humidity after a few morning showers. This afternoon will become uncomfortable with temperatures in the 80’s and much higher humidity.

Summer arrives at 9:42 PM tonight and the weather will cooperate with the new season.

This weekend looks like it will be very hot and very humid, skies will be sunny with temperatures rising well into the 90s each day.

Heat index values may reach 105-110 degrees by Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday.

The heat comes to an end late Sunday night and Monday with scattered thunderstorms ushering in much cooler weather week.

Have a nice weekend!

Ken