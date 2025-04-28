Ken Barlow says a Forecast First Alert is in effect today and this evening for severe thunderstorms

Good Monday morning!

Round one of today’s thunderstorms are ongoing.

We can expect showers and thunderstorms this morning with a few severe storms possible thru 9AM. The main threat with this morning’s thunderstorms is possible large hail and strong winds. The tornado threat this morning is low.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to have the Twin Cities, southeast Minnesota, and western Wisconsin in a moderate risk (level 4 of 5) for severe weather this afternoon and evening. Central and western Minnesota, and northwest Wisconsin, are in an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5).

This second round of storms likely develops in western Minnesota between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM today. As they move east, damaging winds, big hail, and tornadoes are possible.

In the Twin Cities, the current window for storms is between 4:00 PM and 9:00 PM today. It will not be raining this whole time, but this is when you need to be weather aware.

Late in the day, winds get stronger, and could help the storms spin quicker. This could lead to long-lived, strong tornadoes in southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin—including the Twin Cities.

You are not guaranteed to see a severe storm today. However, any storms that form could be especially strong.

The storms enter northwest Wisconsin after 7:00 PM and should end by 11:00 PM.

The best thing you can do right now is review your severe weather safety plan. Have several ways to get severe weather information this afternoon and evening. You also need to know where your tornado safe place is at home and at work.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority will continue to bring you the latest information to keep you safe when these storms begin.

Ken