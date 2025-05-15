Ken Barlow says a Forecast First Alert is in effect today

Good Thursday morning,

A Forecast First Alert is in effect for possible spotty severe thunderstorms after 1 pm until 4pm-5 pm

Morning showers and thunderstorms (some heavy) will move out of the area after 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

There will be a break and then another area of thunderstorms will form at about 1 PM. A few storms may be severe, especially across Eastern MN and much of Wisconsin. The thunderstorm threat will last until about 4 PM- 5PM.

Not everyone will see a severe storm today.

Where the thunderstorms do develop, we may see damaging wind gusts, large hail and even an isolated tornado.

The weekend shows much cooler and blustery weather on Saturday with a few sprinkles and then less wind with partial sunshine developing on Sunday.

Have a great day!

Ken